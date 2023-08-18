Trump plans to skip GOP debate, considers interview with Tucker Carlson instead: Sources

FBI and local law enforcement are investigating threats to Fulton County officials after Former President Donald Trump's indictment.

Former President Donald Trump is planning on not attending the first Republican presidential debate Milwaukee next Wednesday and is strongly considering sitting down for an interview with Tucker Carlson that day instead, according to sources familiar with the matter.

But sources indicated no final decision has been reached and cautioned Trump can always change his mind last minute.

The Republican National Committee has previously stated it needed two days notice for Trump's final decision to make necessary arrangements.

The debate plans were first reported by The New York Times.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Tuesday Aug. 8, 2023, at Windham High School in Windham, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Trump met the RNC donor and polling threshold for the debate but publicly said he wouldn't sign the RNC pledge -- a requirement to be on the debate stage -- that says the candidate will support the eventual nominee.

Campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said, "We haven't confirmed anything on our end."

Some of Trump's surrogates will be in Wisconsin during next week's debate, sources told ABC News.

Fox News is airing the debate and Carlson is a former Fox News host.