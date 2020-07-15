Society

'So are white people': Trump responds when asked about Black people being killed by police

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump bristled at a reporter's question about police killing African Americans and defended the right to display the Confederate flag as he continued to play into racial divisions in a pair of interviews.

Trump seemed taken aback when asked by CBS's Catherine Herridge why African Americans are still dying at the hands of police. "And so are white people. More white people," he responded. There is no national database tracking police-involved shootings. "What a terrible question to ask," Trump added.

Studies have shown that Black Americans are much more likely to be killed by police, even though more whites - who represent a larger portion of the population - are killed.

Trump was asked if he understands why the Confederate flag is a painful reminder of slavery for many.

"Well, people love it and I know people who like the Confederate flag and they're not thinking about slavery," he said. "I just think it's freedom of speech."

Trump also defended the couple who brought out guns in front of their home in St. Louis when protesters with Black Lives Matter.

"They were going to be beat up badly and their house was going to be totally ransacked and probably burned down," Trump said.

On Good Morning America Wednesday, the president's niece, Mary Trump, said her sociopathic grandfather led a "dysfunctional" family and turned her uncle, President Donald Trump, into a damaged man who poses a threat to America.
