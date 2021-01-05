Owner of beloved Candy House shop in the Woodlands dies

Baker owned the house for more than three decades.
According to The Candy House's Facebook page, Baker died on Jan. 2, 2021. A cause of death was not mentioned.
He was a cancer survivor and and veteran, serving in the Navy from 1951-1954 during the Korean conflict.
Last November, ABC13 introduced viewers to Baker as he was trying to raise money to save his candy shop, which had been impacted by the pandemic.
At the time, nearly $40,000 had been raised to help save the candy store, located at 27160 Glen Loch Dr.
Baker is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara, his children Donald Baker Jr. and Heather Whitman, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
No services have been announced, but a celebration of life is expected to take place in the future.
The family said Baker was a loving husband, father, grandfather and respected businessman.
The family is asking for privacy at this time.