Politics

Dominion Voting Systems sues Rudy Giuliani over false election claims, seeks more than $1B

Seeking to "set the record straight, to vindicate the company's rights under civil law, to recover compensatory and punitive damages, and to stand up for itself, its employees, and the electoral process" Dominion Voting Systems on Monday sued former President Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

The 107-page lawsuit accused Giuliani of carrying out "defamatory falsehoods" about Dominion, in part to enrich himself through legal fees and his podcast.

"Although he was unwilling to make false election fraud claims about Dominion and its voting machines in a court of law because he knew those allegations are false, he and his allies manufactured and disseminated the "Big Lie," which foreseeably went viral and deceived millions of people into believing that Dominion had stolen their votes and fixed the election," the lawsuit said.

Ontario-based Dominion is seeking more than $1 billion in damages.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsrudy giuliani
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Registration for Galveston Co. vaccine clinic opens today
5 Houston-area shootings overnight leave 2 dead, 5 injured
Sharpstown family-owned restaurant badly damaged in fire
Victim said he fought 3 robbers who followed him into garage
Budweiser skipping the Super Bowl for first time in 37 years
NW Houston shooting suspect confronted by victim before killing
Today's front doesn't bring much of a cooldown
Show More
Amazon delivery driver finds baby abandoned by carjacker
House set to send Trump impeachment to Senate, GOP opposes trial
What video captured moments before Tomball woman's murder
Pearland ISD student thanks campus workers with letters
Accused Capitol rioter's brother is Secret Service agent
More TOP STORIES News