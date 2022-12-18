Man stabbed to death by girlfriend near Wallisville, Harris County sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a woman allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death in east Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Heather Street Sunday morning, where a man in his 50s was found with stabbing wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, Gonzalez said.

It is unclear what exactly led to the incident. No arrests have been reported yet.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.

