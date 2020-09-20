Pets & Animals

Dog surfing competition goes virtual, proceeds donated to animal shelter

The pandemic has delayed, postponed or canceled many events, including an annual dog surfing contest in California.

The Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon usually takes place in September at Del Mar Dog Beach in Del Mar, California, but this year's competition was held virtually - accepting videos of dogs surfing from anywhere in the world.

Presenters Doug and Gigi Hokstad provided the commentary for the competition.

Four-legged friends were divided based on weight class and judged on categories including length of ride, size of wave ridden, maneuvers such as walking on the board, turns on the wave, and barking.

The Best in Surf prize eventually went to Sugar, a 10-year-old champ from Huntington Beach, California.

Proceeds from this event go to Helen Woodward Animal Center, an animal shelter.

For more information, visit https://animalcenter.org/surf-dog-surf-a-thon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscompetitionsurfingdogsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Beta expected to make landfall Monday evening near Matagorda Bay
Abbott to sign disaster declaration Monday morning
Houston-area school closings and delays
Areas in Galveston Co. experience flooding during high tides
Beta's storm surge arrives
4 killed in plane crash near east Texas airport, FAA says
Houston doctor dies of COVID-19 after ER rotation
Show More
Bill O'Brien kneels during National Anthem at home opener
Crash splits rideshare car, 2 passengers killed
Texas Lottery jackpot climbs to $44 million
Police chase suspect shoots at HPD officer before crash
Evacuation orders in your area ahead of Tropical Storm Beta
More TOP STORIES News