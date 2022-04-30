caught on video

Video catches 2 dogs being rescued on North Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It took first responders at least 45 minutes to rescue two dogs that were stranded along the North Freeway.

Houston TranStar cameras captured the moments first responders rescued the two dogs just after 10 a.m. Saturday.

The dogs were walking on the HOV lanes on the North Freeway near North Main, but it is still unknown how long they were out there.

METRO Police officers blocked traffic and were able to keep the dogs inside barriers.

First responders were able to safely capture both dogs.

