Couple finds 8 puppies thrown in ditch trapped in rope tied plastic bags in Crosby

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Eight puppies were found inside bags tied shut with ropes and thrown in a ditch on Saturday in Crosby, Texas.

According to Rescue Texas, a couple heard the puppies crying near where they hold their cattle and struggled to untie the thick, plastic bags along Louis Road and Eastgate Street.



In a "panic," the woman was able to cut open the bags and call for help.

It's a significant issue Rescue Texas wants to bring awareness to.

Since January, about 30 dogs have been found dumped near this litter on Old Atascocita Road and Ramsey Road, according to Rescue Texas.

"The animal Cruelty in Dayton/Crosby is unbelievable. It makes me sick to my stomach knowing someone intentionally tied these dogs in bags. Knew they were going to die a slow, painful death. By suffocating," said Stephanie Sims with Rescue Texas.



If you witness animal abuse or abandoned animals, please contact:

