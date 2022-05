CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire in the Cypress Creek Lakes subdivision, officials say.At about 4:18 p.m., the Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to a house fire at the 10000 Block of Beacon Crossing Lane.Upon arrival, firefighters say they found fire coming from the garage, with an extension to the attic.Firefighters made entry and rescued a French Bulldog that was trapped inside.The dog is reported to be in good condition and was reunited with its owner, CFFD says.Officials say a charging electric wheelchair in the garage caused the fire.