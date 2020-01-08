Pets & Animals

Woman's dog crushed by grooming table at Las Vegas Petsmart

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- A Las Vegas woman is heartbroken after her bulldog was reportedly crushed to death by a grooming table at Petsmart.

Vicki Seifert said she brought two-year-old Minni to the store to have a bath and her nails trimmed.

The service doesn't take long, so she took a walk around the store.

Then she noticed employees running toward the grooming area.

"I ran in there, when I went in, she was crushed under a grooming table and they said that they had listened for her heart beat and she was gone," said Vicki.

Seifert said no one at Petsmart can give her a straight answer about what happened.

Petsmart released a statement that said in part, "A tragic accident occurred in our grooming salon. There's nothing more important than the safety of the pets in our care, and we immediately launched a comprehensive investigation."

Seifert said she is waiting for a necropsy report to decide whether she will file a lawsuit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnevadadogsdog
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News