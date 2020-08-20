Pets & Animals

Dog dies while chained outside Houston home in hot temperatures

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Precinct One Constable's Office is sharing a reminder to protect pets from the heat after a dog chained outside died.

In a Facebook post, the constable's office said that on Aug. 14, its animal cruelty unit responded to a call in the 2800 block of Loganberry Park Lane after a concerned neighbor sent a video of the dog in distress to the Houston SPCA.

According to officials, the dog, who was attached to a metal chain that was weighted down, could be seen gasping for breath in the video.

"There appeared to be no shade, water or food available to the dog," Precinct One said.

Authorities said that when they arrived, the dog's internal temperature was 106.5 degrees. The pet's external body temperature showed 122.9 degrees.

After the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

If you see signs of animal cruelty, the constable's office urges you to report it to their Animal Cruelty Hotline at 832-927-1659.

