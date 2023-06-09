Some famous friends are uniting not just for fun and games, but to raise money for a variety of charities. Here's how you can punch your ticket to the Ultimate Most Dopest Dodgeball Charity Challenge.

Chester Pitts and Reagan Bregman among those uniting for dodgeball charity challenge this summer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball," to borrow a quote from the movie, "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story."

No wrenches will be thrown at this event, though, the "Ultimate Most Dopest Dodgeball Charity Challenge" is still expected to bring just as much competition.

Some famous friends are uniting not just for fun and games, but to raise money for a variety of charities, especially since help hasn't been easy to come by over the last few years due to the pandemic.

Four team captains will look to lead their squads to victory: Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs safety and former Houston Texan Justin Reid, five-time Pro Bowl NFL wide receiver and former Texans standout DeAndre Hopkins, original Texan Chester Pitts and entrepreneur and philanthropist Reagan Bregman.

Pitts is the reigning champion, though Bregman is coming for his crown.

"I have a lot to prove. He won this past year," Bregman told ABC13.

The event, now in its third year, is the brainchild of PR executive Tamara Washington, Pitts explained.

Another Houston star, retired longtime Dynamo fan favorite Brian Ching, offered his beer garden and soccer-themed bar Pitch 25 in downtown Houston as a spot for the charity challenge, which is certain to score with fans, no penalty kicks or goals needed.

But make no mistake, it's not just fun and games for the team captains, who will each represent a charity close to their heart.

"I'm competing for Bregman Cares, which is also just really fulfilling," Bregman said.

The nonprofit was launched by World Series champion, Houston Astros third baseman and Reagan's husband, Alex Bregman.

"Our main mission is to help children with autism, to provide resources that can change lives. But we also have a focus on at-risk children in Houston, so our big passion is children - something me and my husband both feel strongly about," Bregman said.

One of the ways Bregman Cares did that recently was through creating a sensory room at Minute Maid Park for the Astros' Autism Awareness Night in April.

The room was only for one evening, but calls quickly grew on social media for the room to become a permanent fixture at the ballpark.

Pitts shared that he's just as passionate about youth through his group, Carson Parke, which he founded.

It looks to provide long-term residential treatment to girls, ages 12 to 17, with serious to severe emotional and behavioral problems from all backgrounds, including low-income families.

"You can be escaping a war-torn country like Ukraine right now and seeking asylum, or you can be in the foster care program. For us, it doesn't matter. If you are a juvenile who doesn't have a family, our shelter takes care of them," Pitts said.

As for Reid and Hopkins, Reid won the challenge the first year and returns to Houston to represent for his foundation, JReid Indeed.

A Louisiana native, Reid studied computer science at Stanford University and uses his passion for tech by "equipping and funding disadvantaged youth and communities through interactive programs, community engagement, and technology access."

Hopkins, meanwhile, is playing for SMOOTH, the foundation founded by his mother, Sabrina Greenlee, who is also a domestic violence survivor.

SMOOTH "empowers, educates and equips survivors of domestic violence through acknowledging, preparing, and affirming their whole selves."

Last year's teams raised nearly $90,000.

Fans who head out to the event on June 24 can expect to see each team captain get help from a variety of movers and shakers known throughout Houston and across the country, including Houston Texans Eric Murray, Tavierre Thomas, Garrett Wallow and NFL veteran Eric Reid, who will be representing Team J Reid.

NFL Legend Andre Johnson and Cecil Shorts III will join the competition with former teammate Pitts.

Throwing dodgeballs for Team Bregman will be NFL veteran Adrian Peterson, Cincinnati Bengals DJ Reader, Big Brothers' alumni Haleigh Broucher, Houston Texans' Tank Dell and fitness guru and wife to Paul Wall, Crystal Wall.

Actor and comedian Jeff Shelley is among those supporting Team Hopkins.

"It's going to be a great event. It's very family friendly. We're going to have a blast. Bring your kids with you. We're going to have a good time," Pitts said.

When: Saturday, June 24, 1-4 p.m.

Where: Pitch 25, 2120 Walker in downtown Houston

General admission: $20

You can buy tickets now by visiting this link.

