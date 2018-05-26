Doctor faces multiple malpractice lawsuits for singing and dancing during surgeries

An Atlanta based plastic surgeon is now facing multiple malpractice lawsuits for negligence after she was caught on camera dancing and singing while performing surgery.

One of the lawsuits comes from a family that claims the doctor left their mother brain damaged, CNN said.

As she cuts into human flesh, dermatologist Dr. Windell Boutte sings and dances for the camera.

More than 20 of these videos have been posted to Boutte's YouTube channel for promotional purposes.

Attorney Susan Witt says one of her clients suffered permanent brain damage due to Dr. Boutte negligence, which eventually had her staff calling 9-1-1.

Right now, Dr. Boutte is still allowed to perform operations.

The chairman of the Georgia medical board says they are aware of the lawsuits and do not want to rush to judgement.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
plastic surgeryhealthbeauty & lifestyledoctors
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News