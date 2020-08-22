Hurricane prep kits done on a budget

It's time to start preparing for the potential hurricane possibly heading to southeast Houston, and you don't have to break the bank to get your hands on the supplies you need."You want to do the usual thing. Get your water, food supplies, don't hoard, get what you need. Now we just need to add a couple more things like hand sanitizer. Make sure you have your mask, two per person, and if you can, have wipes and paper towels to sanitize surfaces," said Dr. Brooke Goldner.Most of these items can be found in discount stores like the 99 Cents Only Store.If you lose power, it's important to stock up on batteries, flashlights and portable chargers, which can be bought from 99 cents to $2 or $3."I actually was out the other day, I saw people wearing the mask and holding the door for each other, and I know It's so hard not to be polite, but keep distance, wear a mask, and eye wear, only go out when necessary," said Goldner. "I'd much rather people do curbside pick-up and delivery."In the event that you may not have access to your pharmacy during a hurricane, make sure to have at least two weeks to a month's supply. If you feel you may have COVID-19 when a hurricane strikes, Dr. Goldner said not to hesitate to pick up the phone."The most important thing you can do is call your doctor or urgent care. For many people who get symptoms, they are still going to recommend that you stay home and self-isolate, but still talk to a doctor to see if you need to go in or what you can do to protect yourself at home," she said.If you do find yourself evacuating, make sure to have your preparedness kit packed and follow the CDC safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.