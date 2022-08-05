From Fantasmic! to fireworks, magic takes place in Disneyland after dark

Happiest Place on Earth: From Fantasmic! to fireworks, there's fun for the whole family at Disneyland at night.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Head to the "Happiest Place on Earth" and experience Disneyland after dark, where the lights, shows and characters are sure to bring a smile to your face.

After the sun goes down, Disneyland features the 50th Anniversary Electrical Parade, where everyone can see their favorite characters march down Main Street on sparkling floats.

Fantasmic!, which tells Disney stories right in front of your eyes, is also sure to light up the park with its 30th Anniversary show.

And at Disney California Adventure, you can witness colors come to life in the World of Color Show.

Don't forget to finish off your night with the Disneyland Forever Fireworks and watch the sky fill with spectacular sights.

New to Disneyland is the Tale of the Lion King, which features a live, theatrical version of the "Lion King" full of color and creative costumes.

Your taste buds will also get to experience the excitement with foods made to fit the theme of different experiences, like churros for the Electrical Parade and foods inspired by the Tale of the Lion King.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.