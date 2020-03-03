New Disney World ride first to star Mickey and Minnie

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5984573" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Make way! Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway is now open at Disney's Hollywood Studios!

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Make way! Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway is now open at Disney's Hollywood Studios!And it opens with one hard-to-believe fact: it is the first ride-through attraction -- in any Disney theme park anywhere in the world -- to star the dynamic duo who started it all, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.You'd think someone was downright Goofy if they had told you that!This attraction puts you inside the wacky and unpredictable world of Disney Channel's Emmy Award-winning "Mickey Mouse" cartoon shorts. Engineer Goofy invites you on a train ride through one magical moment after another in an adventure for the whole family, where only Mouse Rules Apply.With an original story and lovable new theme song, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway uses state-of-the-art technology and dazzling visual effects to transform the cartoon world into an incredible, immersive experience.Not only that, the iconic Chinese Theatre serves as the magic portal in which theater-goers step from our world into the cartoon world, where a family-friendly adventure awaits aboard Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway!