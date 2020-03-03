Disney World

New Disney World ride first to star Mickey and Minnie

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Make way! Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway is now open at Disney's Hollywood Studios!

And it opens with one hard-to-believe fact: it is the first ride-through attraction -- in any Disney theme park anywhere in the world -- to star the dynamic duo who started it all, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

You'd think someone was downright Goofy if they had told you that!

This attraction puts you inside the wacky and unpredictable world of Disney Channel's Emmy Award-winning "Mickey Mouse" cartoon shorts. Engineer Goofy invites you on a train ride through one magical moment after another in an adventure for the whole family, where only Mouse Rules Apply.

EMBED More News Videos

Make way! Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway is now open at Disney's Hollywood Studios!



With an original story and lovable new theme song, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway uses state-of-the-art technology and dazzling visual effects to transform the cartoon world into an incredible, immersive experience.

Not only that, the iconic Chinese Theatre serves as the magic portal in which theater-goers step from our world into the cartoon world, where a family-friendly adventure awaits aboard Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway!

Click here for more on Disney's first-of-a-kind ride.



Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridaamusement ridemickey mouseu.s. & worlddisney worldminnie mouse
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY WORLD
Man arrested trying to quarantine on Disney World island
Guidelines released for reopening of Disney World
How to make famous churros from Disneyland, Walt Disney World
Disney waives monthly payments for parks' annual passholders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News