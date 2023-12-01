Now streaming on Disney+, 'The Shepherd' is based on the famous novella by acclaimed author Frederick Forsyth.

Magical, emotional holiday film 'The Shepherd' is now streaming on Disney+

PHILADELPHIA -- A holiday classic is being brought to life for the first time.

"The Shepherd" is based on the famous novella by acclaimed author Frederick Forsyth.

The film stars John Travolta, who is also an executive producer on the project.

It's a story about hope and what it means to be home for Christmas.

"It's a story of a young pilot who's flying home on Christmas Eve, the last plane flying," says writer and director Iain Softley. "It's a dream for him. It's the first time he's been allowed to fly at night, and it's a snow covered landscape. His dream turns into a nightmare when he loses all of his instruments over the sea. The fog comes in and everything seems lost, until he sees the mysterious image of a plane beneath him coming out of the fog."

Just when he thinks he is doomed, the young pilot, played by Ben Radcliffe, hears a voice on the radio, guiding him to safety.

But who is this voice, and what is his connection to the pilot?

"When I read the book, I had two reactions really, I must make this film, and I can't get it wrong," Softley said. "It's beautiful. It's exciting. There's some magic in there, but it's also very emotional."

Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón is the film's producer.

"The Shepherd" is streaming now on Disney+.