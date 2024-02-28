Dickinson City Council upholds decision to invalidate recall petition against mayor

The Dickinson City Council voted to reaffirm the invalidation of a recall petition against Mayor Sean Skipworth.

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dickinson Mayor Sean Skipworth won't face a recall election after the city council voted Tuesday night to stand by the city's decision to invalidate a recall petition.

Petitioners gathered hundreds of signatures, citing the fact that the city was behind on its audits as a reason the mayor needed to go.

But once they submitted the petition last month, the city claimed it failed to meet all legal requirements.

At Tuesday's council meeting, the city attorney said the petition needed a circulator's affidavit with five statements, but it only contained three.

The council voted on whether to overturn the city secretary's decision and voted not to, meaning a recall election won't go forward.

"It's a shame that whenever your city people don't listen to the citizens and listen to just a few," one man who supported the recall effort said.

"We got the vote that I think most of us in the town wanted, but the fact that we have to go through this process at all is sad, depressing," Dickinson resident James Owens said.

The mayor chose not to be present during the vote, saying there was no way he could legally abstain had he remained at the meeting.

