Sandy Kenyon sits down with Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale to dish on Rockin' Eve 2021

New York City -- Instead of the massive crowds watching a night of performances before the giant ball drops to ring in 2021, a small group of essential workers will be the special guests who attend "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" celebration in Times Square.Co-hosts Ryan Seacrest, in his 16th year at the helm, and Lucy Hale, back for her second year, promise the spirit of the night will still be alive, and yes, there will be confetti, they told ABC7's Sandy Kenyon in the latest installment of his streaming series, "The Sitdown with Sandy Kenyon."Guest appearances include Jennifer Lopez, Machine Gun Kelly, Cyndi Lauper, and Billy Porter.President-Elect Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will also deliver a message during their final interview of 2020.