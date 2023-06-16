2 women charged with theft of miniature steer and baby goat from Waller County's Dewberry Farm

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two women are facing charges after a baby goat named Jackson Brown and a miniature Hereford steer named Sir Loin were reportedly stolen from Dewberry Farm in Brookshire.

According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, Sir Loin was discovered missing from Dewberry Farm on Thursday, June 1, two days after staff noticed Jackson Brown was missing.

Katy police reportedly found two possible suspects tied to the thefts at the Buc-ee's on the Katy Freeway, but the animals were nowhere to be found.

After reviewing evidence from exchanged text messages and interviewing witnesses, Anna Kneisley and Jadyn Carrasco were both charged with two counts of burglary of a building and two counts of theft of livestock, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators believed Sir Loin was dumped somewhere on Neiman Road. Meanwhile, Jackson Brown was found only two days after he went missing.

Several days after he was stolen, Sir Loin was found on a local rancher's property about seven miles away, Dewberry Farm said in social media posts.

The miniature steer had some recent cuts on its right front leg and was highly stressed and panting, the sheriff's office said. Two contract cowboys who help the department rope livestock from horseback were able to catch Sir Loin and return him to the farm for veterinarian care.

In an update on social media, Dewberry Farm said Sir Loin is eating well and settling nicely back into his home at the farm.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing because there is possibly a third and fourth suspect involved.

Deputies did not provide descriptions of the wanted suspects.