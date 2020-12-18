Honor ride to celebrate the lives of teen brothers killed in Fresno shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=8755107" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In the video above, a family friend remembers the teens as "respectful" and "just generally good kids." She also has a strong message to those responsible.

Update: Devin Massey, 15, and Jonathan Massey, 17, have been identified as the victims in last night’s homicide. Our condolences are with their family and friends. pic.twitter.com/MYTECysgGM — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) December 13, 2020

FRESNO, Texas (KTRK) -- A memorial ride Friday morning will honor two teen brothers killed in a shooting in Fresno.Devin Massey, 15, and his 17-year-old brother, Jonathan, were gunned down in the 300 block of Broadmore near FM-521 over the weekend.Both teens played football and attended Ridge Point High School, where Jonathan, known as Jojo, was a junior, and Devin was a freshman.Anyone participating in the ride Friday at 11:30 a.m. is asked to line up on 5305 Ladonia St. In honor of the boys, attendees are also asked to come dressed in their favorite football gear, any team welcome.Devin and Jonathan were known for their respectful character and having charisma, according to their family.A friend of the brothers' family, Rebekah Foley, spoke with ABC13's Tom Abrahams Sunday night."Just very good kids, very respectful, very charismatic ... the type of kids that volunteer and that play football, just generally all good kids," she said.Foley's son was good friends with the brothers and said they practically grew up together. She said both Jonathan and Devin were at her house just two hours before the deadly shooting."This could happen to anyone," she said."This was just a random act of violence. The boys had just come home from the grocery store, and the guys just pulled up on them and walked to the car and shot them up," she said. "They had no chance."Foley is urging the shooters to come forward and is begging for justice."The crime needs to stop," she begged. "These were innocent boys ... they were just kids."According to deputies, people wearing masks drove up and opened fire on the people who were sitting inside a vehicle in a driveway.A third person was also shot and taken to a hospital in serious condition.The victims may have returned fire before the suspects fled the scene, according to investigators.One person was detained for questioning, but their involvement in the incident wasn't immediately clear.Ridge Point High School offered condolences on the tragic death, saying the teens were students at the school.has been created to help the Massey family.