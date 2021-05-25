Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson not scheduled to be deposed in case against him until early 2022

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10538227" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Half a dozen women who are accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault are now coming into the public spotlight. The women insisted on being present at a court hearing on Thursday because they were called liars by Watson's attorney. In the video above, ABC13's Miya Shay has more from both sides of this case.