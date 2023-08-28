Man pleads guilty to using stolen credit cards to buy and resell Texas A&M football tickets

A man from California pleaded guilty in a nationwide ticket scam that included tickets to a Texas A &M football game.

In exchange for his guilty plea, 48-year-old Derrick Langford faces a mandatory sentence of two years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine. He was permitted to remain on bond pending sentencing.

Langford reportedly admitted to using email to obtain stolen credit card information from victims across the country.

He then used that data and false identities to buy tickets to sporting events, concerts and other entertainment venues. To make a profit, he would re-sell the tickets online using sites such as Ticket Liquidator, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said.

In one example, Langford admitted to creating a false buyer account and using stolen credit card numbers to buy tickets to the Texas A &M football game against Clemson on Sept. 8, 2018. He then resold the fraudulently-purchased tickets on resale sites.

Texas A &M managed to discover the fraud and invalidated the tickets. However, some of them had already been sold to unsuspecting buyers, which caused the university to incur a 100% loss on the fraudulent tickets.

Officials say over time, Langford gathered the stolen credit card information and personal identifying information of more than 75 victims using just one of his email accounts.