Deputy who died while responding to stabbing in northwest Harris County identified

Deputy Omar Diaz served his community with honor & distinction. The entire Harris County Sheriff’s Office family is grieved by the tragic loss of our brother. Diaz leaves behind a wife and daughter. Please keep them in your prayers. #HouNewe #lesm pic.twitter.com/OpFrnyrzjb — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 6, 2019

It is with great sadness that we must report the passing of our deputy. He was out on a stabbing scene this morning when he experienced a medical emergency. He was taken to Northwest Hospital but doctors were unable to revive him. Please keep him and his family in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/RncU2qYOVz — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 6, 2019

Please keep our @HCSOTexas deputy in your prayers. He responded to an emergency call at 7500 blk of Stone Pine Ln, when he himself suffered an unk. medical crisis. EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/ipeDCfufXl — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 6, 2019

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy died shortly after responding to a scene in which a woman was found stabbed 10 times inside a home, says Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.It happened on Stone Pine Lane near Blazey Drive, close to Cypress Ridge High School.Gonzalez tweeted around 6:30 a.m. Saturday saying 39-year-old deputy Omar Diaz suffered a medical crisis.ABC13 Eyewitness News was told Diaz collapsed while hanging crime scene tape, and began experiencing seizures.Diaz was sent to a hospital, where Gonzalez said doctors were unable to keep him alive.He leaves behind a wife and daughter."Deputy Diaz served his community with honor and distinction," said Gonzalez. "The entire Harris County Sheriff's Office family is grieved by the tragic loss of our brother."Deputy Diaz began his career at the Harris County Sheriff's Office as a detention officer in 2009.He graduated from the Sheriff's Office basic peace officer's course in August of 2018.Diaz was most recently assigned to patrol in the Crossroads Park subdivision in northwest Harris County.Authorities say his cause of death will be determined by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science.Deputies received the call about the stabbing when a man came home around 4 a.m. and found the injured woman inside.The man told investigators she does not live at the home.Deputies told ABC13 Eyewitness News the woman was found with stab wounds to her arms, legs and back.She was sent to the hospital for surgery.In a press conference, deputies said the woman is expected to survive.