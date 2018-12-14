Deputy injured in shootout with Houston felon going home from hospital

SUSPECT KILLED: Three law enforcement agents are recovering after a shootout erupted while attempting to serve a felony warrant.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Harris County Sheriff's sergeant who was shot while serving a felony warrant is heading home from the hospital.

Sgt. James Smejkal was wounded Tuesday in a shooting that sparked a standoff with a felony suspect in northeast Harris County.

Two agents of the Texas Attorney General's Office, Capt. Wes Hensley and Sgt. Mark Rychen, were also injured in the shooting.



The sheriff's office said Friday that Sgt. Smejkal will continue his recovery from home after doctors were able to save his fingers, which were damaged in the shootout with Daniel Trevino.

Trevino was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the home on Hartwick Road after the hours-long standoff.

