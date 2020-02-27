Harris Co. Pct. 8 deputy constable injured in Beltway crash

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Precinct 8 deputy constable was hurt Thursday morning after their cruiser collided with a pickup truck.

It happened around 4 a.m. on the east Beltway near Highway 225. The deputy was responding to another crash on the Sam Houston Ship Channel Bridge when the collision happened.

He reported over the radio that he hit his head. He was taken to Bayshore Medical Center as a precaution.

The deputy constable's identity wasn't known. The cruiser sustained extensive damage to its front end.

It wasn't clear how the accident happened or if the other driver was hurt.
