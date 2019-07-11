Deputies tackle man threatening to jump off Beltway 8

There’s a male, armed with a knife, and threatening to jump from Beltway 8 overpass @ Fallbrook. @HCSOTexas & other agencies our on the scene. Active situation, with road closures, please avoid the area. I’m out in the field and headed that way. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/dCPTN8L5us — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 11, 2019

Update on Beltway: Deputies showed great patience and communication skills to successfully restrain the suicidal male armed with a knife. We had to deploy a taser, but male is ok & hopefully we can get him help. Good teamwork by multiple agencies. Lanes will open soon. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/Cda5EN7fnl — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 11, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An intense situation unfolded on Beltway 8 when deputies say a man armed with a knife threatened to jump off an overpass.The entire freeway was shut down at Fallbrook Wednesday night after the man climbed up onto the concrete wall of the overpass, teetering dangerously on the edge.For hours, Harris County Sheriff's deputies spoke with the man, trying to coax him away from danger.Several times, the man was seen walking away from the ledge, only to climb back on, throwing his leg over the side.Around 9:30 p.m., video shows deputies rushing to pull the man to safety.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that deputies used a Taser to subdue the suicidal man, but that he is doing okay.We're hearing he may be a veteran with PTSD.