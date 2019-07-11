Deputies tackle man threatening to jump off Beltway 8

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An intense situation unfolded on Beltway 8 when deputies say a man armed with a knife threatened to jump off an overpass.

The entire freeway was shut down at Fallbrook Wednesday night after the man climbed up onto the concrete wall of the overpass, teetering dangerously on the edge.



For hours, Harris County Sheriff's deputies spoke with the man, trying to coax him away from danger.

Several times, the man was seen walking away from the ledge, only to climb back on, throwing his leg over the side.

Around 9:30 p.m., video shows deputies rushing to pull the man to safety.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that deputies used a Taser to subdue the suicidal man, but that he is doing okay.

We're hearing he may be a veteran with PTSD.

