KATY, Texas (KTRK) --Deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying the person who allegedly shot at the Muslim American Society-Katy Center (MAS) Mosque Monday.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a criminal mischief call around 4:30 p.m. at 1800 Baker Rd.
An employee of the Mosque reportedly told deputies a contractor's truck was parked in the lot and shots were fired at the exterior of the Mosque.
The vehicle was found to have a bullet hole in the windshield, and the Mosque's front wall was struck by a round.
Mosque employees believe the incident took place sometime early Monday morning around 3:00 a.m., but was not discovered until yesterday afternoon.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the the identity of the suspect. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online.