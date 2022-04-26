Precinct 8 District Patrol Deputies narcotics investigation results in drug bust

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Last week, Precinct 8 District Patrol Deputies assisted with a multi-agency narcotics investigation.Deputies seized 603 lbs. of marijuana, 1 kilo of cocaine, 2.65 lbs. of methamphetamine, 1.4 lbs. of heroin, and several weapons.Deputies from three different shifts conducted the investigation over a 24-hour period removing a large amount of narcotics from being distributed.Proactive and collaborative efforts make for safer communities, deputies said.