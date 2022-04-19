Man and woman arrested after police stop truck with thousands of dollars of drugs near West Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police helped state officials arrest a man and woman accused of having thousands of dollars worth of drugs in their possession.The pair was stopped outside the Best Buy near the West Loop and Richmond early Tuesday morning after a security guard in a Galleria-area parking garage called to say they were acting suspiciously.The Texas Department of Public Safety initially notified HPD to be on the lookout for a blue pickup truck and a motorcycle. Officials said the vehicles were known to be hauling narcotics.Police said the man was driving the truck while the woman was on the motorcycle.Troopers said there were thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl, marijuana, heroin and methamphetamines, as well as guns and cash in the truck.An ABC13 photographer at the scene captured video of the drugs and weapons.