Entertainment concept combining interactive theatre with emerging technology is coming to Sugar Land

Department of Wonder, a new theater and technology entertainment concept coming to Sugar Land Town Square, has announced its opening date. (Courtesy Alex Montoya)

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- Department of Wonder , the new location-based entertainment concept combining interactive theater with emerging technologies that is coming to Sugar Land Town Square, has announced its opening date.The entertainment concept has slated April 24 as its opening date, according to a March 28 announcement.Between March 28-April 23, Department of Wonder is offering a 25% presale discount on its standard ticket prices, according to the announcement. That standard pricing is set at $39 for adults, $29 for children ages 4-13 years old, $29 for seniors age 65 and older, and free for children under 3 years old.When Department of Wonder opens in its 10,000-square-foot building, guests can expect a mixed-reality fantasy. Like stepping into a video game and designed for both adults and kids, guests are given a light-gathering lantern and charged with bringing light to darkness by unraveling stories and solving puzzles amidst a universe of interactive experiences and colorful characters.