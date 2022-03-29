Entertainment concept combining interactive theatre with emerging technology is coming to Sugar Land

The entertainment concept has slated April 24 as its opening date, according to a March 28 announcement.
Between March 28-April 23, Department of Wonder is offering a 25% presale discount on its standard ticket prices, according to the announcement. That standard pricing is set at $39 for adults, $29 for children ages 4-13 years old, $29 for seniors age 65 and older, and free for children under 3 years old.
When Department of Wonder opens in its 10,000-square-foot building, guests can expect a mixed-reality fantasy. Like stepping into a video game and designed for both adults and kids, guests are given a light-gathering lantern and charged with bringing light to darkness by unraveling stories and solving puzzles amidst a universe of interactive experiences and colorful characters.
This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.