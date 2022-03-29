immersive

Entertainment concept combining interactive theatre with emerging technology is coming to Sugar Land

By Hunter Marrow
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- Department of Wonder, the new location-based entertainment concept combining interactive theater with emerging technologies that is coming to Sugar Land Town Square, has announced its opening date.

The entertainment concept has slated April 24 as its opening date, according to a March 28 announcement.

Between March 28-April 23, Department of Wonder is offering a 25% presale discount on its standard ticket prices, according to the announcement. That standard pricing is set at $39 for adults, $29 for children ages 4-13 years old, $29 for seniors age 65 and older, and free for children under 3 years old.

Department of Wonder, a new theater and technology entertainment concept coming to Sugar Land Town Square, has announced its opening date. (Courtesy Alex Montoya)



When Department of Wonder opens in its 10,000-square-foot building, guests can expect a mixed-reality fantasy. Like stepping into a video game and designed for both adults and kids, guests are given a light-gathering lantern and charged with bringing light to darkness by unraveling stories and solving puzzles amidst a universe of interactive experiences and colorful characters.

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsugar landimmersivemagicentertainmentmagic of storytellingfamilycommunity impact newspaper
IMMERSIVE
Experience 360 immersive art in DTLA
Need Halloween plans? Here's a list of events in Houston
Step onto your favorite movie set at Movietopia!
Art Car Parade rolls through Houston
TOP STORIES
Man who owns business believed to have been targeted, HPD says
'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar
Jada Pinkett Smith speaks out amid Will Smith Oscars controversy
5 Dayton ISD schools without water due to main break
Crews searching for Houston man last seen fishing at Buffalo Bayou
Biden signs Emmett Till Antilynching Act
Rice University showcases stunning new opera hall, events to follow
Show More
Houston named top-10 housing market for growth and stability
Police identify 26-year-old passenger killed in drunk driving crash
Debris falls on I-45 S after truck collides with sign bridge
HPD officer crashes into innocent driver while chasing suspect
Foo Fighters cancel all tour dates following drummer's death
More TOP STORIES News