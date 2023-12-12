Delta flight carrying 270 diverted to remote Canadian town

A Delta Air Lines flight carrying 270 people was diverted to a remote Canadian town for nearly 24 hours due to a mechanical issue with the plane, according to the airline. The Federal Aviation Administration said there was an issue was with the plane's de-icing equipment.

Delta flight 135 from Amsterdam to Detroit diverted to Goose Bay Airport in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The airport is located in the remote town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, which has a population of around 8,000 people.

According to Delta, crew duty times were impacted due to weather and runway conditions that caused the airport to suspend operations.

The airline sent a rescue aircraft but the crew of that plane timed out. Delta sent another flight to pick up the passengers but that flight was not scheduled to depart Goose Bay until Monday afternoon.

Delta said it worked with officials on the ground to provide food and accommodations for customers. The passengers stayed in military barracks overnight.

"We apologize to customers for this inconvenience as we continue to work to make them comfortable," Delta said.

The FAA said it will investigate.