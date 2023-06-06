Man related to child porn investigation shot by officer during search warrant, Deer Park PD says

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after shots were fired as a search warrant for child pornography was being executed at a Deer Park home, according to police.

On Tuesday, the Deer Park Police Department said officers responded to the 2500 block of Pickerton Drive to execute a search warrant for promotion of child pornography.

When officers arrived, a homeowner answered the door and was told about the warrant.

She then reportedly told officers the man related to the child porn investigation was inside asleep.

Officers then entered the room where the man was sleeping and woke him up, asking him to come outside.

That's when police said the man did not follow instructions, took out a gun, and was shot by an officer before turning the gun on himself.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Per department policy, the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.