Man accused of stealing more than $41K worth of iPads from Pasadena school

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A Deer Park man is accused of stealing more than $41,000 worth of iPads from a Pasadena middle school to sell them on eBay.According to police, Alexander Garcia was arrested earlier this month. Investigators said Garcia stole the iPads from Deepwater Junior High and began selling them online.They said several victims who purchased one of the iPads have since contacted authorities.Police said a message pops up when the iPad is turned on saying its missing from Deer Park ISD."These individuals are working with us to get the devices back so that they are available to the students before school begins in the Fall," read a statement on the Pasadena Police Department Facebook page. "We are asking for your help in locating and returning these devices to the district and ultimately to the children they belong with."Garcia is currently out on bond and not cooperating with investigators, according to police.Anyone with information is asked to contact Pasadena PD detectives at 713-475-7885.