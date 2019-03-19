Deer Park Fire: Burning chemicals in tanks at ITC storage facility causes smoke to cover Houston and southeast Texas

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5203903" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deer Park plant fire: What's burning and which schools are affected?

"This isn't an event we wanted or planned," ITC spokeswoman Alice Richardson said during a press conference Tuesday.

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- The fires at the ITC facility in Deer Park have burned for days, including multiple tanks after the fire started on Sunday, March 17, 2019.The fire started around 10:30 a.m. with one tank at Intercontinental Terminals Company. Emergency responders used foam and water to try to control the flames.