Texas City's first Black mayor, Dedrick Johnson, sworn in

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas City's first Black Mayor Dedrick Johnson was officially sworn in late Tuesday night.

Mayor Johnson was sworn in my his mother, Carol Johnson.

She recited the oath at his ceremony.

Johnson said his first priority is to familiarize himself with all the projects in the works in the city.

He previously served on the city council.

This year, Fort Bend County also voted in its first Black sheriff since the 1800s.

"It's historic. It's history making," said sheriff-elect Eric Fagan. "I want to show the strength of diversity. Diversity without inclusion is just a word. I want to be inclusive and transparent to the people of Fort Bend County and bring in people on my command staff that reflects the citizenry we serve."

Fagan will be sworn in as the Fort Bend County sheriff at the beginning of 2021.
