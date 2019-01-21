Deadly stabbing accomplice freed from prison under new law

EMBED </>More Videos

After serving 15 years on a murder conviction, an inmate at San Quentin Prison from the East Bay is getting his first taste of freedom. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
MARTINEZ, California --
After serving 15 years on a murder conviction, an inmate is getting his first taste of freedom.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Adnan Khan is believed to be the first California inmate to benefit from a new state law that allows early release and re-sentencing for those who didn't commit the actual crime, but acted as accomplices.

Supporters of the law that took effect Jan. 1 say as many as 800 inmates with murder convictions might be eligible for reduced sentences.

Upon his release, Khan said, "I don't know what to feel, I'm going to wake up and ask, 'Where am I?'"

His sister, Serish Khan said, "Unreal, excited of course, I get to hug my brother."

Khan was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after being convicted of robbing a marijuana dealer who was stabbed to death by his partner in Antioch.

Last Month, former Gov. Jerry Brown reduced Khan's sentence to 15 years to life, making him eligible for an immediate parole hearing. Brown's commutation left Khan's murder conviction in place.

Judge Laurel Brady resentenced Khan on his robbery conviction to time served.

"If given the opportunity to re-enter society, I will live a life of service with the purpose of preventing and deterring crime and increasing public safety for our communities," Khan wrote in his commutation application.

Not everyone is happy about Kahn's release. The mother of murder victim Kevin Mcnutt told ABC7 by phone that she does not believe in the justice system.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
prisonmurderjerry browncrimecalifornia legislationlawsMartinezSan Quentin
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mom watches son take final breaths after being shot
Teen robbery suspect wanted in murder of his own friend
Saints fans begin petition to rematch game after blown call
Man gets locked inside 24 Hour Fitness after they closed
Phone thief allegedly uses LetGo app to lure victim
Katy leader wants to limit 'golden parachute' for superintendents
Houston Astros set to kick off 2019 Caravan tour
Mother's boyfriend wanted in death of 7-year-old boy
Show More
Research finds house plants protect from the flu
Pope Francis launches prayer app
Family mourns man killed in disabled vehicle wreck
Flames shooting from Chuy's restaurant roof: witness
Rockets to trade Carmelo Anthony to Chicago, sources say
More News