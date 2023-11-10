Man claims self-defense after allegedly shooting roommate to death in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An argument between two roommates turned deadly at a southwest Houston home, and police say the alleged shooter claims it was self-defense.
On Friday at about 3:41 p.m., Houston Police Department officers responded to the shooting at 4406 Belle Park Drive.
HPD Lt. Larry Crowson told ABC13 at the scene that a man came out when officers arrived at the home and surrendered to police.
Once they entered the house, Crowson said a man was found shot to death. He said it appeared the two men lived together and had gotten into a dispute before shots were fired.
"The information we have right now is two males were roommates - they got into some kind of an argument. During that argument, one roommate shot another roommate," Crowson said.
Officials said the shooter is claiming self-defense, but an investigation into the incident is ongoing.