Man claims self-defense after allegedly shooting roommate to death in southwest Houston

HPD officers responded to a southwest Houston home where a man was allegedly shot to death during an argument with his roommate.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An argument between two roommates turned deadly at a southwest Houston home, and police say the alleged shooter claims it was self-defense.

On Friday at about 3:41 p.m., Houston Police Department officers responded to the shooting at 4406 Belle Park Drive.

HPD Lt. Larry Crowson told ABC13 at the scene that a man came out when officers arrived at the home and surrendered to police.

Once they entered the house, Crowson said a man was found shot to death. He said it appeared the two men lived together and had gotten into a dispute before shots were fired.

"The information we have right now is two males were roommates - they got into some kind of an argument. During that argument, one roommate shot another roommate," Crowson said.

Officials said the shooter is claiming self-defense, but an investigation into the incident is ongoing.