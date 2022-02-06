Woman shot and killed her boyfriend after he assaulted her, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department responded to a fatal shooting incident on Sunday morning at 2101 Hayes near Briar Forest.
A neighbor tells ABC13 they heard crashing and banging coming from next door.
The boyfriend left the home and came back to find his girlfriend had locked him out, investigators say.
HPD says she ran away with a gun after he broke a window to get inside. When the man caught up to her, she shot and killed him, according to police.
The case will go to a grand jury to determine whether the woman will face charges.
If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.
