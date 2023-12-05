SkyEye flew over the scene, where it appeared a pickup truck slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler cab. The cab was not attached to a trailer.

1 person killed in crash involving truck and 18-wheeler cab in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person died in a crash involving a pickup truck and the cab of an 18-wheeler in northeast Houston, according to police.

Houston police said the crash happened in the 200 block of McCarty Street at Portwall Street, near the I-610 North Loop, around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where it appeared a pickup truck slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler cab. The cab was not attached to a trailer.

Investigators said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear if they were in the pickup truck or the big rig cab during the crash.

ABC13 is working to gather more information about what exactly led up to the fatal crash.

McCarty Street was closed in both directions as officials investigated the crash. Drivers can take Wallisville Road as an alternate route.

