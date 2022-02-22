home invasion

Man shot and killed in apparent home invasion in southeast Houston

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot and killed in apparent home invasion in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after an apparent home invasion in southeast Houston overnight.

The man was found shot to death in a stairwell just outside of his apartment, according to Houston police.

Officers believe he was shot during a possible home invasion.

Just after 8 p.m. Monday, a call was made to police, but dropped shortly after. The caller said there had been a shooting, according to investigators.

When police arrived to the scene in the 2000 block of Allen Genoa Road, the man was found dead.



Although investigators were unable to determine right away if anything was missing from the apartment, police believe it was a home invasion turned deadly.

Police said they plan to look for video in the area to help piece together exactly what happened.

"We're going to be coming out and canvassing the area, trying to speak to people who may have been around at the time, to see if they can give us any investigative leads," Det. Mike Nicotra said.

The identity of the man killed had not yet been released.

For more on this story, follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhome invasionhouston police departmentgun violenceshootingman shotman killed
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOME INVASION
Family furious murder suspect is accused of killing someone else
'I was going to be dead': Man beaten by intruder details brutal attack
HPD searching for robbery suspect who beat contractor with pipe
Wordle habit saves 80-year-old woman from hostage situation
TOP STORIES
Woman reported ex-boyfriend before her stabbing death, authorities say
Car hangs off overpass after chase ends in crash near downtown
From the 80s to the 40s...another big cold front on the way
'Our hearts are heavy': Spring Branch married educators killed in SA
Family of robbery victim charged with death of 9-year-old speaks out
Residential footage captured a deadly shooting in Midtown
With 'limited manpower' thousands of wanted felons are on the streets
Show More
Judge says Deshaun Watson should be deposed in the next few weeks
Action 13 gets answers about the lack of fire hydrants in NE Houston
US women players settle suit vs US Soccer for $24M
Galveston County's shift in demographics leads to minority candidates
Girls' high school playoffs move into the 3rd round
More TOP STORIES News