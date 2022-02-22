Man shot and killed in apparent home invasion in southeast Houston

Eastside officers are at a homicide scene 2000 Allen Genoa. Adult male deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/0N81264naH — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 22, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after an apparent home invasion in southeast Houston overnight.The man was found shot to death in a stairwell just outside of his apartment, according to Houston police.Officers believe he was shot during a possible home invasion.Just after 8 p.m. Monday, a call was made to police, but dropped shortly after. The caller said there had been a shooting, according to investigators.When police arrived to the scene in the 2000 block of Allen Genoa Road, the man was found dead.Although investigators were unable to determine right away if anything was missing from the apartment, police believe it was a home invasion turned deadly.Police said they plan to look for video in the area to help piece together exactly what happened."We're going to be coming out and canvassing the area, trying to speak to people who may have been around at the time, to see if they can give us any investigative leads," Det. Mike Nicotra said.The identity of the man killed had not yet been released.