2 killed in head-on crash involving rideshare driver on Highway 249, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that initial information saying a child was involved was incorrect.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed in a head-on crash Thursday morning on Highway 249 in northwest Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

According to preliminary information from the sheriff and posted to X, formerly Twitter, at about 8:02 a.m., two vehicles were involved in the crash at 11500 Highway 249 and Breen.

The sheriff initially said that a child received CPR, but he corrected that initial information to say that no children were involved. It was an adult who received the aid.

A man driving one vehicle and a woman in the passenger seat both died at the scene.

A rideshare driver with a passenger was in the second vehicle. Both of them were taken to the hospital in serious condition, but they are expected to survive.

"Speed is likely a contributing factor," Gonzalez wrote in his post.

If this crash affects your route, you're urged to find an alternate as Highway 249 is shut down in both directions.

Live traffic map

