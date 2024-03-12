WATCH LIVE

Deadly crash where person ejected from vehicle under investigation in west Houston, officials say

Tuesday, March 12, 2024
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities responded to a major crash where they say at least one person died in west Houston on Tuesday.

Houston Fire Department officials confirmed a fatality in the wreck along Dunvale and Westheimer at about 7:45 a.m.

HFD said it appeared someone may have been thrown from a vehicle.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where crews could be seen directing traffic in the intersection.

It's unclear how the crash unfolded or if anyone else was hurt, but an investigation is underway.

