Motorcyclist killed in possible street racing crash in northeast Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a truck in northeast Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies responded to the incident on the westbound feeder road of 8233 N. Sam Houston Pkwy E. around 7:30 p.m.



Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the driver of the motorcycle and the driver of a white Dodge Charger were racing on the feeder road near Wilson and Mesa when a truck crashed into the motorcyclist.

The truck driver stayed on the scene, but the driver of the Dodge fled.

Deputies are still investigating the crash, and would like to speak with the driver of the Dodge Charger.
