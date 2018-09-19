DEA plane with 3 people inside crashes into 2 cars

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4287220" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deputies say there are 'various injuries' after a small plane crashed into cars on Voss Road.

Plane crash in Sugar Land on Voss Road. Viewer Joyce sent me a few pictures. She tells me power is out in the area and a lot of emergency/police care in the area. One person injured... we’ll have more details LIVE https://t.co/NqS4D5D6e0 pic.twitter.com/lBvNcxRSOS — Elita Loresca (@ABC13Elita) September 19, 2018

.@SheriffNehls says three people in plane and two cars hit. Minor injuries. Incredible it’s not worse. #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/AZ25uz5Z4s — Tom Abrahams (@TomAbrahams13) September 19, 2018

Small plane crash at Voss Rd, west of Highway 6. Power lines down in that area. Roads will be closed. @SheriffTNehls is on his way to the scene. pic.twitter.com/14PTWPLPbS — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) September 19, 2018

One person was injured when an aircraft operated by the Drug Enforcement Administration crashed into two cars in Fort Bend County.Authorities say the plane, which was carrying three DEA employees on a training mission, clipped power lines as the aircraft fell from the sky.A small crowd of residents and emergency workers can be seen on Voss Road, just west of Highway 6, as crews work to clear the scene.Authorities say two people who were in the downed plane walked away from the scene Wednesday afternoon, but one person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.Sheriff Troy Nehls said in a tweet that roads are closed near the scene and that some power lines were toppled in the crash.According to Centerpoint Energy, there are more than 4,000 people without power near the crash, but we do not know how many are attributed to the accident.SkyEye13 is above the scene and we are streaming video live above.