How a former radio personality is bringing people together in mourning

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- As our social distancing and isolation continues, many are struggling with loneliness.But, a new play, shot while social distancing and available on YouTube, is all about connecting those who are grieving.Houston media personality Dayna Steele is still grieving from her mother's death.Fran Nicholson was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2013 and died two years later."Nobody talks about the guilt," Steele explained. "Nobody talks about the odd things you laugh at, and so I started chronicling the whole thing for about two and a half years."Facebook posts led to a book titled "Surviving Alzheimer's With Friends, Facebook and a Really Big Glass Of Wine."The book led to a play called "The Woman in the Mirror" that was scheduled to open in November.But, the pandemic changed that.So, "The Woman in the Mirror" became a ten episode YouTube series, featuring Steele, actor Chris King, and director Marley Singletary all on screen from different homes."If we do it in a theatre, we can seat maybe 100 people a night, so I do think also the reach is much greater," said Singletary."If you're a caregiver, or if you know a caregiver, reach out and see what you can do," added King.Steele also incorporates interviews and Q&A sessions with experts, like medical professionals and estate planners.The format isn't what they originally planned, but, at a time when so many are experiencing grief, perhaps Steele's message is even more impactful now than before."You either need to find a support group or you need to start your own," said Steele. "Apparently, I started my own."More info, including where you can watch it:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thewomaninthemirrorplayIndiegogo: https://bit.ly/TheWomanInTheMirror-DonateInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/thewomaninthemirrorplay/YouTube: https://bit.ly/TheWomanintheMirrorBook: https://amzn.to/2X6byTR