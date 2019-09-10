Daycare van carrying children flips upside down in crash near Alvin

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A daycare van carrying children ended up upside down on the side of a road in Brazoria County after a crash Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of TX-35 and Victory Lane in Alvin.

Police confirmed there were children on the bus at the time of the crash and have reports of minor injuries, though it's unclear how many children were riding the bus.

ABC13 SkyEye video from above the scene showed a Kid City daycare van upside down along with an emergency vehicle responding to the scene. A silver car with visible damage to its front end also appears to have been involved.

A second Kid City van is also on the scene, though it does not appear to have any damage.
