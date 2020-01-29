Family & Parenting

'I'm out of diapers' written on baby's stomach at day care, mom says

By
SANIBEL, Florida (KTRK) -- A day care worker in Florida has been fired after a mother posted pictures of her son with writing all over his stomach.

The message in green ink on her son Milo read, "Mom I'm out of diapers, please read my report."

In a Facebook post that sparked national outrage, Heather Chisum told WINK News she originally posted the pictures asking for advice. She says she was extremely upset seeing writing on her son, but wanted to make sure she wasn't overreacting.

Chisum said in a Facebook post, the day care employees put a daily report paper in her son's lunch box. "It says what mood he was in for the day, what times they changed his diapers, and if he needs diapers or wipes," it read.

SEE ALSO: Day care worker fired for leaving nasty note in boy's lunch

But being a single mom with a full-time job and two young children, she admitted to forgetting to read the report.

Chisum said this isn't the first time the day care has written a message on her son, Milo, but never like this.

"I've given him two showers and scrubbed his stomach, and it's not coming off," Chisum said.

The day care apologized in a statement. The executive director said in an email response: "We are aware of the incident at the school, and we are terribly sorry for the distress it has caused the family involved as well as all of our families. It was a breach of our professional ethics on the part of the teacher. The school has taken immediate action to remove the teacher from the school. We are reviewing protocols already in place to ensure that nothing like this occurs again. We are proud of our school, love our students, and are eager to make our school a better place as we move forward."

Chisum said in the post, she sees several teachers during drop off and pick up every day and a verbal, 'Hey Heather, your son needs diapers. Maybe you missed the report,' would have done the trick.

The state is now investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingfloridaday carebabiesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News