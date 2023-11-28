Houston area's 'Playbook Pilferer' arrested in Georgia after alleged bank robbery, FBI says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A bank robbery suspect known as "Playbook Pilferer" is now behind bars in Georgia, according to FBI Houston.

David Wayne Stanley, 58, was arrested earlier this month in Chatham County after robbing a bank.

The FBI investigated two reported bank robberies that occurred in Harris County about a month ago which was carried out by a bank robbery suspect named the "Playbook Pilferer."

He was seen in one of the banks wearing a red long-sleeved shirt, dark blue jeans, sunglasses, and a black medical mask.

Officials say a warrant has been issued for Stanley's arrest in Harris County.

