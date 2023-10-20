FBI searching for 'Playbook Pilferer' robbery suspect after 2 more NW Houston banks were hit Friday

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- The FBI is investigating two reported bank robberies that occurred Friday in Harris County believed to have been carried out by a bank robbery suspect previously dubbed the "Playbook Pilferer."

The suspect is reported to have hit two banks within 30 minutes of each other. First, a Wells Fargo on 6907 FM and 1960 West, followed by a Houston Federal Credit Union just down the street.

He was pictured in one of the banks wearing a red long-sleeved shirt, dark blue jeans, sunglasses, and a black medical mask.

Authorities say the suspect demanded cash and threatened the teller and was last seen fleeing on foot into a nearby neighborhood.

The FBI believe this is the same suspect who hit a Chase Bank last month in the same area.

He is described by the FBI as a man in his mid-40s to early 50's, about 6 feet tall, with shoulder-length salt and pepper locs.

FBI Houston's Violent Crime Task Force needs help identifying and locating him. Call @CrimeStopHou at 713-222-TIPS with information.